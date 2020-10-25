Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County say one person was killed after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. to the 7700 block of County Highway M in the Town of Colfax.
Officials say the initial investigation shows that a Subaru SUV was traveling northbound on County Highway M when the driver lost control near a curve, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Despite life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified yet.
The crash remains under investigation.
