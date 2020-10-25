MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot outside an apartment building.
According to police, officers responded Saturday evening around 8:20 p.m. to 1634 16th Street SE. There, officers found the victim inside the entryway to the building.
Emergency personnel immediately provided medical aid to the victim, who had a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities say the victim had been standing near the main entry door to the apartment complex, bringing in items from a vehicle when he was struck by a single gunshot from an unknown location. The boy lived in the building.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.
