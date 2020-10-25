Menu
St. Cloud Police Investigating After Boy, 9, Was Shot Outside Apartment Complex
Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot outside an apartment building.
Man Fleeing Madison Police Allegedly Beat Up Delivery Driver
The man is facing numerous charges, including OWI, attempted robbery, recklessly endangering safety, battery and resisting.
Tent Encampments Brace For Early Snow, Sun-Freezing Temps: How You Can Help
The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board says they have been working closely for many weeks with unsheltered people in park encampments, community groups and local service agencies.
Minnesota Weather: Potentially Record Cold Temperatures On The Way
Record cold is on the way over the weekend, with temperatures that feel more like December.
Minnesota Weather: Heavy Snow, 'Thunder-Sleet,' Rain All Fall On Minnesota
Minnesota is experiencing a smorgasbord of weather Thursday: from heavy snow in north-central Minnesota to thunder-sleet in the Twin Cities.
October Snowstorm Catches Homeowners, Plow Drivers Off Guard
A winter storm left many scrambling to find their winter clean-up gear. Even those who specialize in snow removal were caught off guard.
Minnesota Weather: Another Half Foot Of Snow Possible For Northern, Central Minnesota
Another dollop of snow is headed for central and northern Minnesota.
Wolverines Roll Over Gophers Despite Home-Field Advantage, 49-24
The Gophers played without two incumbent starting offensive linemen, right tackle Daniel Faalele and right guard Curtis Dunlap.
Home-Field Advantage Evaporates For Gophers In COVID-Era Match With Michigan
A few quieter tailgates popped up at some of the Greek life houses. Several freshmen told WCCO they'd watch the season opener in their dorm rooms in small groups.
Aaron Schoenfeld Wins It For Minnesota United In Final Minute
Minnesota is undefeated in its last six games. It came away with three points on the road after having to settle for three draws in its previous four matches.
Gopher Football Is Back For Season Opener Against Wolverines
It won't feel like a normal conference opener, but Gopher football is back.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent Closures
There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What Is 'COVID Fatigue' And How Do We Overcome It? Good Question
It's been more than 200 days since Minnesota schools first closed due to COVID. As winter approaches and cases rise, health officials warn the effects of the pandemic are wearing on us.
How Are Absentee Ballots Counted?
The Minnesota Secretary of State is reporting that more than 900,000 Minnesotans have already cast their ballots.
Watch ’60 Minutes’ Interviews With Trump, Biden, Pence & Harris
October 25, 2020 at 9:57 pm
60 Minutes
Here are links to “60 Minutes” segments from Sunday night:
The 60 Minutes interview that President Trump cut short
Joe Biden makes the case for why he should be president
