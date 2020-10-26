MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway following a fatal fire Sunday night in the south metro.
The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says crews responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a fire in a multi-family structure near the intersection of 75th Street and Concord Boulevard.
When firefighters first arrived at the scene, they learned that someone might be inside the burning unit. However, the smoke and flames were too heavy for them to enter.
Firefighters had to knock down the flames first before a crew could search the building. A dead person was found inside.
No details about the victim have yet been released.
No one else was hurt in the fire, officials say. Only one unit in the building sustained damage.
The fire is being investigated by the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office.
