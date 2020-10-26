Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin Healthcare ambulance and a car collided overnight just south of downtown Minneapolis.
A WCCO photographer captured images of the crash early Monday morning at the intersection of Park Avenue and 26th Street. It appears the two vehicles collided in the intersection, with the car ending up against a tree.
Police have the intersection taped off. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
