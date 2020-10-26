MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Student athletes said they felt defeated after the Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools announced the postponement of fall sports and a move to distance learning last week. But after a decision by the school board Monday night, they feel victorious.
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted 5-1 in favor of resuming extracurricular activities, including fall sports.
FALL SPORTS ARE BACK. The Anoka-Hennepin school board voted 5-1 in favor of resuming extra-curricular activities after last week's decision to put them on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases in the counties. @WCCO https://t.co/96P48GCKTC
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) October 27, 2020
State guidelines on COVID-19 response indicate that Anoka Hennepin Schools must transition to distance learning for middle and high school students due to the current level of community spread in the respective counties.
While parents and students were concerned about that change, the cancellation of extracurriculars, including sports, was clearly the main reason many showed up Monday.
Although extracurriculars will continue, the decision to move to distance learning will remain. That transition will happen next week.
