MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 1,578 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, as the state continues to weather increasing figures.
According to new data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the state’s death toll is now 2,353, with 1,649 of those deaths being in long-term care or assisted living situations. All of the four newly-reported deaths came from residents in long-term care facilities.
The additional cases bring the state’s total to 135,372. Over 120,000 patients no longer need to quarantine themselves.
In total, 9,588 people have needed hospitalization for the virus since the pandemic began; 2,558 of those patients needed intensive care units.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 23,453 tests have been completed, with 180 of those being antigen tests. Over 2.7 million tests in Minnesota have been completed so far.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is around 6% as of Oct. 12, due to data lag. The state had been hovering around 5% during most of September. The state regards any positivity rate at or over 5% to indicate uncontained community spread.
Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 27 per 100,000.
