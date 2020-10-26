MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 80-year-old Kanabec County woman has been found dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, a citizen at 12:32 p.m. reported seeing a red car in corn field off of Jamestown Street and 343rd Ave. NE. When deputies arrived, they had a difficult time locating the vehicle, which had driven off a curve and deep into a corn field.
When the vehicle was located, a woman was found deceased inside. The plate on the vehicle matched the description of a missing report in Kanabec County.
Deputies confirmed the deceased woman as Andrea “Andi” Nyberg. The 80-year-old, who suffered from dementia, left her residence in Kanabec County around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. She left driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre.
“Our condolences go out to the Nyberg family,” the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The incident remains under investigation.
