MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of his planned campaign stop Monday in Minnesota.
CNN reports that Pence’s office says that both he and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus Monday morning.
While Pence was scheduled to campaign in Minnesota on Monday, White House officials told CNN that the vice president’s plans are “in flux” as he may appear on Capitol Hill for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
On Sunday, the vice president’s staff told reporters that Pence would be in Minnesota on Monday. The vice president, who is also the leader of the administration’s coronavirus task force, is on the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 3 election even though several of his aides have tested positive for COVID-19.
Early Monday, Democrats in Washington asked the vice president not to preside over Barrett’s confirmation vote in the evening, citing the threat of spreading the virus.
