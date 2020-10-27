Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are dead after a semi collided with a car Monday night in rural southwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 62 and 380th Avenue, about 10 miles west of Windom.
The semi was traveling east on the highway when it slammed into a 2014 Ford Focus which was headed south on 380th Avenue.
Killed were two men in the Focus: 30-year-old Hussein Hassan Noor and 25-year-old Abdiqadar Yunis Abdi, both of Waite Park. They died at the scene.
The semi driver, a 25-year-old man from Slayton, was unharmed.
Investigators say road conditions at the time of the crash were dry. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
