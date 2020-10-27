MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next free COVID-19 saliva testing site in Minnesota is opening Wednesday in St.Cloud.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s sixth saliva testing site will be located at the River’s Edge Convention Center, at 10 Fourth Avenue South. It’ll operate Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Test-seekers are encouraged to schedule an appointment here. No symptoms are necessary.
Five other saliva testing sites have opened across Minnesota in recent weeks. They are located in Duluth, Winona, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, and Mankato.
State officials say they plan to open up to four additional saliva testing sites. When all of these sites are up and running, the state will be able to process up to 60,000 COVID-19 tests a day.
The saliva tests are less invasive than the nasal swabs and just as effective, health officials say. The self-administered tests taken at these sites are processed at a lab in the Twin Cities, with results returned via email in 24 to 48 hours.
The push for increased testing comes as Minnesota is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz urged Minnesotans to remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing. He says that the next couple of months will be crucial in the fight against the virus.
