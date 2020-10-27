MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 2,178 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 137,536 confirmed cases confirmed since March, with 122,100 of those patients no longer needing to be quarantined. More than 9,729 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
The state’s death toll is now 2,368. Of those who have died, over half — 1,653 — have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Testing is now at 2,698,113 overall in the state. MDH reports that a total of 26,207 antigen tests have also been completed since the start of the pandemic.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 7% as of Oct. 18. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 27 per 100,000.
Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s top health officials addressed Minnesota’s COVID-19 situation on Monday afternoon, urging residents to not be anything other than vigilant as the state’s virus statistics continue to soar.
“Just because we want it over, does not make it over,” Walz said. “We know what we can do to slow the spread of COVID.”
The governor called on Minnesotans to avoid large gatherings and to continue practicing social distancing. He added that the next couple of months will be crucial in the fight against the virus.
