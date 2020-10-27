MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting Minneapolis Tuesday with just days to go to Election Day.
According to the campaign for Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis, Trump Jr. will be in town for a mini-rally and fundraiser for Lewis’ campaign.
On Monday morning, Lewis went to an emergency room after experiencing stomach pain. Doctors determined he was suffering from a severe internal hernia, which can be life-threatening if not dealt with quickly.
Lewis was rushed into surgery, which his campaign says “was successful and minimally invasive”. The congressman is expected to be discharged within the next couple of days. It’s unclear if Lewis will be in attendance at Tuesday’s rally and fundraiser.
Lewis is campaigning to unseat Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in the November election.
