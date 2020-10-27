MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has died following a weekend shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened just before midnight Sunday on the 1700 block of Emerson Avenue North. Responding officers found a man, thought to be in his 20s, in grave condition at the scene.
Officers performed CPR on the victim and were able to detect a pulse. Emergency crews brought the man to a hospital.
On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the victim had died, police say. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
You must log in to post a comment.