MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot outside an apartment building.

According to police, officers responded Saturday evening around 8:20 p.m. to 1634 16th Street SE, near George Freidrich Park. There, officers found the victim inside the entryway to the building.

The boy’s father says he never questioned the safety of his neighborhood until now. Keith McGee says is struggling to understand why his son because the victim of the random shooting.

St. Cloud Police say the 9-year-old was shot in front of this apartment where the boy and his dad have lived for the last two years.

“He was helping take grocery bags in the house and heard a popping sound and he got to the and fell,” McGee said. “My emotions are all over the place right now, I don’t really know what to think right now.”

St. Cloud Police say the boy was standing in this doorway when he was shot. Investigators are still trying to figure out who fired the shot and from where.

“That’s the thing, I’ve never had any problems out here before, never heard any gunshots or anything. So for this to happen is odd,” McGee said.

McGee did not see where this shot came from or if it was a drive-by. Fortunately, the random shot hit the boy in the groin area and he will survive his injuries. McGee says his 4th grader is already back home, healing and doing well, but is emotionally shaken up.

“It pretty much just went in and out. They took the bullet out of the back of his thigh,” McGee said. “I just try to tell him to keep his head up and everything will be OK. There are bad people out there and some people don’t care about kids.”

Witness reported seeing a white sedan in the area at the time of the incident. Investigators would like to speak with any occupant of this vehicle. It is unknown if this vehicle was involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.