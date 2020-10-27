MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A report from the state fire marshal says fire sprinklers could have saved the lives of five people who died in a Minneapolis high-rise fire last year.
On Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, five people perished and another three were hospitalized after the fire broke out in a 24-story high rise apartment, located at 630 Cedar Ave. S. in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office released the names of the five victims, all cited as dying from smoke inhalation:
-Amatalah Adam, 78
-Maryan Mohamed Mohamud, 69
-Nadifa Mohamud, 67
-Jerome Stuart, 59
-Tyler Baron, 32
The fire was classified as accidental. Fire officials said contributing factors on the fire may have been a short circuit arc, along with the use of smoking materials.
On Tuesday, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith released a report on key findings in the investigation into the fire.
“This tragic loss of life could have been prevented. The victims would still be alive had there been sprinklers throughout that entire building,” Smith said. “We owe it to the victims and their families to learn from this fire so we can prevent similar tragedies.”
According to Smith, there were some safety features present in the building, but it lacked redundant features to protect the residence once a single safety element failed.
In the report, multiple recommendations were made for all high-rise buildings in Minnesota. In addition to having fire sprinkler systems throughout, it’s recommended that residential building owners discontinue propping fire doors open or placing objects in the path of the door that prevent it from closing in a fire.
