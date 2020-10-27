MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis opened two additional early voting sites Tuesday, a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
City elections officials say the new sites are located on the city’s north and south sides: at the Urban League on 2100 Plymouth Avenue North and at the Longfellow Park Recreation Center at 3435 36th Street South.
Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted about the new sites Tuesday and included images of him voting.
As of this morning, @VoteMPLS officially has 2 new Early Vote Centers up and running. Come take advantage of their excellent work and vote early at the Urban League in North or the Longfellow Park/Rec Center in South. They made it easy – and fun!
One week.
Let’s go, MPLS! pic.twitter.com/aetjxyBwpg
— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) October 27, 2020
Last month, the city opened two other early voting centers. According to the city’s website, more than 125,000 Minneapolitans have voted early for the upcoming election. Additionally, officials say that 46% of registered voters in the city have already cast ballots.
The four early voting centers will be open through Nov. 2, the day before the election.
Fore more information on voting in Minneapolis, including COVID-19 precautions, click here.
