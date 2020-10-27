MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Tuesday reported 5,262 new COVID-19 cases and 64 additional deaths. Both figures are record-high numbers for daily cases and deaths in the state.

Since the pandemic began, more than 206,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 1,852 people have died from the virus, according to health officials.

The City of Milwaukee is imposing new restrictions on public gatherings as the state’s coronavirus cases surge. The city has seen a total of 27,614 positive COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths, according to its online dashboard.

The new health order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25% of a site’s capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people. The maximum number for outdoor gatherings is 25 people.

Religious and political events are limited to 100 people who are required to be seated.

Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25% for those establishments that don’t have a city-approved COVID-19 safety plan. Dance floors are prohibited.

Only intra-squad or intra-school team sports are permitted, unless a city-approved plan is in place. Spectators are not allowed.

