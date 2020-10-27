MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s just one week until election day. And polls across the country are reflecting one of the largest gender gaps heading into an election in history.

Polls show women are not supporting President Trump in the numbers he needs for a win.

A Fox News national poll earlier this month showed former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump in a statistical tie among men 49-48, but among likely women voters, Biden holds a 19 point lead 57-38.

At a South St. Paul event women DFL candidates say women voters will lead them to victory up and down the ballot.

“Women are a huge part of this, you look at the numbers across the country and across our state, women are beyond disappointed from what they have seen from leadership,” Sen. Susan Kent said.

Republicans say not so fast — at Trump rallies in Minnesota and across the country women make up at least half the audience. Minnesota Republicans have put on numerous women’s events from a forum in St Paul last year with Karen Pence, to a two-day statewide Women For Trump bus tour earlier this month.

“This president has empowered women like no other,” said Karen Pence.

“Women are very discerning voters,” Jennifer Carnahan added. “They look at how the policies have impacted their families, their children, their lives, schools.”

Minnesota Republicans insist women are the president’s overlooked secret weapons, but Democrats say this won’t be a repeat of 2016 when women did not back Hillary Clinton with the kind of numbers Democrats expected.

According to the Pew Research Center, women outnumbered male voters 55 to 45 percent in 2016.