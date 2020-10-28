MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Democratic Minnesota governors, one Republican and one Independent are united on one thing — the importance of voting in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz released a video featuring himself alongside former governors Mark Dayton, Tim Pawlenty and Jesse Ventura.

“I asked some friends to help me explain why Election Day might be a little different this year,” Walz tweeted. “The four of us don’t agree on everything. But we do agree on this: The 2020 election is too important to sit out.”

I asked some friends to help me explain why Election Day might be a little different this year. The four of us don't agree on everything. But we do agree on this: The 2020 election is too important to sit out. Go vote. pic.twitter.com/USERzSzVKR — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 28, 2020

In the video, Ventura says that this election is the “most important” in our lifetimes, and Walz touts Minnesota’s reputation for having the highest voting turnouts in the country. Pawlenty points out that Minnesota has one of the safest election systems, and Dayton says voters should feel confident in the accuracy of the results.

One other message the governors espoused was that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of votes being received ahead of time, and by mail, Minnesotans should remain patient for the results, which many expect to take longer than usual to tabulate.

President Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Tuesday night and he’s going to be there again this Friday, the same day Joe Biden will be campaigning in Wisconsin. Trump has also planned a stop in Rochester at 5 p.m. Friday.

One other note, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state of Wisconsin cannot count mail-in ballots received after Election Day. That means all ballots in Wisconsin must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted. In Minnesota, your ballot must be postmarked on or before Tuesday Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 10.