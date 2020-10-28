Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Prior Lake say a child was injured after a vehicle collided with a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of 160th Street SE and State Highway 13. Officials say preliminary information indicates that a car was traveling northbound on Hwy 13 when the driver collided with the school bus.
According to the State Patrol, the child hurt sustained minor injuries and was not transported. No one else was injured.
The driver of the passenger car was issued a citation for duty to drive with due care. The incident remains under investigation.
