MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the midwest faces a spike in coronavirus cases, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 1,916 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 16 of the additional 19 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living settings, which have been hard hit during the pandemic.

In total, 2,387 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been documented so far in the state — 1,669 of those being in long-term care or assisted living.

Nearly 140,000 cases have been confirmed in the state, with 123,529 patients no longer needing isolation.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 17,230 COVID-19 tests and 746 antigen tests completed. In total, 1.8 million people in Minnesota have been tested for the virus.

In hospitals, 9,855 patients have needed treatment for COVID-19 and 2,609 of them needed intensive care units.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 7% as of Oct. 19, due to data lag. That compares to 5% at the beginning of the month.

Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 28 per 100,000.

The update comes as midwest states are reporting soaring COVID-19 cases, most notably Wisconsin.