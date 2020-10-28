CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings standout defensive end Danielle Hunter won’t be returning to the field this season.

According to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Hunter had successful neck surgery Tuesday.

Zimmer says he expects Hunter to fully recover and be available for offseason football activities.

Hunter has yet to play a snap in the 2020 season. He was placed on injured reserve a few days before the start of the season.

Last season, Hunter at 25 years old became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

