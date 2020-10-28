CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Golden Valley, House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Valley Fire Department says its fire crews are working to put out a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, the house fire is on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue, with possibly more than one structure involved. Officials advise people to stay away from the area.

Both lanes of traffic are closed on Winnetka Avenue, between Highway 55 and Wester Avenue, as crews put out the fire.

Details are limited, so check back as more information comes in.

