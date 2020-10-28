MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Valley Fire Department says its fire crews are working to put out a house fire Wednesday morning.
According to fire officials, the house fire is on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue, with possibly more than one structure involved. Officials advise people to stay away from the area.
Both lanes of traffic are closed on Winnetka Avenue, between Highway 55 and Wester Avenue, as crews put out the fire.
— City of Golden Valley, MN Fire Department (@GVMNFire) October 28, 2020
Details are limited, so check back as more information comes in.
