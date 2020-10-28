Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nice Ride Minnesota announced it will be shutting down for the winter in Minneapolis next month.
According to Nice Ride, it will close down for the winter after Election Day, on Nov. 4.
This season saw e-bikes return to Minneapolis with even greater numbers, along with the introduction of Lyft scooters.
“Though we’re closing for the winter, we aren’t about to slow down. We can’t wait to return in spring 2021 with more of everything we love about Nice Ride: stations, bikes, scooters, better parking solutions, and (more) riders like you,” Nice Ride said in a retrospective.
Lyft is the operator of the Nice Ride program in Minneapolis.
