MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota United player has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Wednesday.

Everyone on the first team and staff have taken COVID-19 tests, which have all come back negative.

Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rapids will go on as planned.

Minnesota United says the player will continue to self-isolate until he is medically cleared by the club’s medical staff.

