MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump will be returning to Minnesota on Friday to hold a rally as the presidential election is just days away.
The president’s campaign announced Wednesday that Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again Victory” rally at the Rochester airport. The event is slated to start at 5 p.m., but the doors will open at 2 p.m.
The Rochester rally comes as part of the Trump campaign’s final push in the upper Midwest ahead of Election Day. Earlier on Friday, the president will also be holding rallies in Michigan and Green Bay, Wisconsin, his campaign says.
The rallies comes as the region is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, urged Minnesotans to be vigilant and to continue to practice social distancing.
RELATED: Trump And Biden Barnstorm Around The Country
Meanwhile in neighboring Wisconsin, health officials on Tuesday reported daily COVID-19 records as the state counted more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases and 64 deaths.
Trump’s last campaign stop in Minnesota was in Duluth late last month. Since then, several of his surrogates, including Vice President Mike Pence, have held events across the state, the latest being Tuesday in Minneapolis, when the president’s eldest son held a mini-rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis.
Recent polls show Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Election Day is Nov. 3.
