Lucas Zingmark with Profile by Sanford shared this recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Monster Mash Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

2 pieces of bread, of your choice

1 ripe avocado

1 large sheet of toasted dried seaweed or 2 -4 small sheets

1 small vine ripened tomato

4 black olive slices

5-6 pretzel sticks for bolts at neck and nose

4 small cubes of vegan cheese or cheese of your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. To keep the toasts nice and green, we are going to prep everything first and work with the avocado last. Get started by toasting your bread. While the bread is toasting…

2. Cut the seaweed to look like Frankenstein’s hair- zig zag on one side and straight on the other. You can also add eyebrows if you’d like! If so, cut a few short strips of seaweed for that.

3. Slice the tomato then cut 1 round slice in half.

4. Cut or break the pretzel sticks as needed so they are the correct lengths.

5. Have all your components close by and ready for you to use then begin on the avocado. Scoop out the flesh of the avocado and put it in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste and smash it with a fork or back of a spoon. Smash it until you reach the desired consistency/smoothness.

6. It’s time to assemble Frankenstein! Take your toast and trim edges if needed to make a rough rectangle. I try not to cut away too much and also make sure to eat that so it doesn’t go to

waste!

7. Cut two shallow and small slits on both sides of the bottom edge, this is where the bolts aka pretzel sticks will go.

8. Spread your avocado mixture onto your toast. Add the seaweed hair, seaweed eyebrows (if using), olive eyes, pretzel nose, and tomato mouth.

9. Stick a pretzel into a cheese cube to create a bolt. Then insert it into the pre-cut slit.

10. That’s how you make Frankenstein avocado toast! Serve immediately so the seaweed doesn’t wilt and stays crunchy. If your kiddos think seaweed is too “scary”, you can use the darker field green lettuce or use the tips of blue corn chips!