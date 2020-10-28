Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rollover crash Wednesday morning has reduced traffic to one lane in both directions on Interstate 694 in the northeast metro.
MnDOT traffic cameras show the crash happened where the interstate meets Highway 36, near Pine Springs. A car appears to have rolled into the median. It’s yet unclear if anyone was hurt.
Crews are working to clear the scene, and traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions.
MnDOT says it expects the interstate will be at least partially closed until the mid-morning hours. Drivers should expect delays of around 10 minutes.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
