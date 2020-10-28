Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin’s recent spike in cases is now affecting Big Ten Football. The ninth-ranked Badgers announced today they are canceling Saturday’s game at Nebraska.
Wisconsin also paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people, including head coach Paul Chryst, tested positive for COVID.
Chryst said he’s disappointed for players and staff, but says safety has to be the top priority.
Wisconsin’s game against the Cornhuskers will not be rescheduled.
Minnesota plays Maryland on the road this weekend, and doesn’t play Wisconsin until the end of November.
