MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Minnesota absentee ballots will need to be in by 8 p.m. Election Day in order to be counted.

The ruling also leaves the door open for the absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but not received until the days after to be set aside in case a future ruling invalidates those ballots.

Previously, a ballot that was postmarked Nov. 3 would still be counted so long as it arrived within a week. This ruling now requires ballots to be physically received by the end of the polling period Tuesday.

The ruling says that the plaintiffs — Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office — did not show that they were entitled to relief amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“However well-intentioned and appropriate from a policy perspective in the context of a pandemic during a presidential election, it is not the province of a state executive official to re-write the state’s election code, at least as it pertains to selection of presidential electors,” the ruling reads.

Considering today's decision by the Court of Appeals, this seems like a good time to remind everyone about the City's 13 Ballot Drop-Off sites, all of which are open **every day** through 3 p.m. on Election Day. —> BRING US YOUR MAIL BALLOTS!!! <— pic.twitter.com/a3J4oNN69r — Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services (@VoteMpls) October 29, 2020

It was a 2-1 decision, with Judge Jane Kelly dissenting.

“The court’s injunctive relief will cause voter confusion and undermine Minnesotans’ confidence in the election process,” Kelly said. “The Electors, six days before the presidential election, seek to enjoin enforcement of a state court order governing Minnesota’s deadline for absentee ballots. Because I believe they have failed to show they are entitled to preliminary injunctive relief, I dissent.”

Stunning news 8th Circuit rules against Mn says ballots must be in by Election Night – apparently invalidating Mn State regulation in place for months allowing absentees to be counted through November 10th as long as it was post marked by Election Day – — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) October 29, 2020

Minnesota DFL Party chair Ken Martin responded, “Today’s ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is an attack on democracy brought about by a Republican Party desperate to stifle the voices of Minnesotans across our state. This absurd and misguided opinion will toss out the rules that have been in place since before voting began in September. Now, with just five days before election day, and Republicans surely heading for defeat at the polls, the Republican Party is responsible for potentially disenfranchising thousands of Minnesotans who were prepared to vote by mail in the coming days.”

The Minnesota Republican Party also issued a statement: “We applaud the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals for upholding the integrity of the election and affirming Election Day as November 3rd. The pandemic has caused upheaval in many areas of life but hiding behind the pandemic to manipulate the election process is not democratic, and we appreciate that our laws and interpretation of those laws matter.”

As of last Friday, there were 578,805 outstanding absentee ballots still not received. The new figures will be released tomorrow.

BREAKING: Because of LAST MINUTE ruling, Minnesota DO NOT put ballots in mail any more.

In the middle of a pandemic, the Republican Party is doing everything to make it hard for you to vote. Stand up for YOUR rights: Vote in-person or take mail-in ballot directly to ballot box https://t.co/rPlAwN8K0q — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 29, 2020

