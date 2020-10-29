MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Best Buy released its Black Friday plans on Thursday, and the Minnesota-based electronics retailer says it won’t be open for Thanksgiving this year.
However, brick-and-mortar stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will be open until 10 p.m.
The company says it’s taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday shopping season, such as requiring everyone in stores to wear masks and limiting the number of people inside. Restrictions will also vary depending on local guidelines.
The holiday shopping deals don’t just begin on Black Friday. Best Buy says hundreds of deals are currently available on their website and in stores. Some of the deals currently on offer include $100 off Bose headphones, $200 off an Asus gaming laptop and $300 off a KitchenAid stand mixer. (To see the Best Buy Black Friday ad, click here.)
Best Buy says it’s offering several sale periods throughout November. The majority of the retailer’s holiday deals will become available in stores and online on Nov. 22, the company says.
Best Buy isn’t the only major store to announce it’ll be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Target and Walmart also decided to keep workers home on the holiday.
