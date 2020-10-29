ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Over the last century, the City of Anoka has become known as the Halloween capital of the world.

“It’s super exciting that it’s hung around, and we’re able to continue the tradition,” said Liz McFarland, the president of Anoka Halloween.

In May, Anoka Halloween organizers started modifying plans. This year there will be no pumpkin weigh off or wine tasting, but there will be a drive-by Grand Day parade in four locations across the city.

“You stay in your car, you drive by and see the entertainment,” McFarland said.

The paradelettes will be begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and end at 3 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control says the lowest risk activities for Halloween involve staying within your old household, like carving pumpkins with your family or watching a movie.

Medium-risk activities include no contact trick-or-treating while the traditional door-to-door activity is considered high-risk.

“We do want to make sure that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann said Wednesday.

Health officials did not say whether or not people should leave their lights off for trick-or-treaters. However, they did say anyone who has been exposed to COVID or diagnosed with the disease should not participate in any Halloween activities.

RELATED: Mall Of America To Host ‘Trunk-Or Treat’ Drive-Thru Event

Dwight Heairet in Rockford constructed a candy chute on his front porch.

“Basically trying to keep social distancing, but still keep Halloween going as kids have had enough change for the year,” he said.

Hal Bichel also created an interactive map where people can see where there are socially distant trick-or-treat options.

The Mall of America is doing a trunk-or-treat event Thursday night that is already sold out. The mall will also have a Mall-O-Ween scavenger hunt that ends with contactless candy pickup. That runs through Saturday.