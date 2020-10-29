Coborn’s in-house dietitian Emily Parent shared these Halloween recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Ham and Cheese Spiders

Ingredients

1 cup chopped fully cooked ham

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1-1/2 teaspoons prepared mustard

2 tubes (6 ounces each) small refrigerated flaky biscuits (5 count), divided

1 tube (11 ounces) refrigerated breadsticks

5 slices American cheese

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon water

10 ripe olive slices (about 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon diced pimientos

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Using small pieces of foil, make forty 1/2-in. foil balls for shaping spider legs; coat lightly with cooking spray.

For filling, mix first four ingredients. On greased baking sheets, pat five biscuits into 3-1/2-in. circles. For legs, cut each of 10 breadsticks crosswise in half; cut each piece lengthwise in half. (Reserve remaining breadsticks for another use.) Attach eight legs to each biscuit, twisting and pressing onto pan to adhere. Tuck a foil ball under the center of each leg.

Spoon filling over biscuits. Fold cheese slices into quarters; place over top. Pat remaining biscuits into 4-in. circles; place over cheese, pressing edges to seal.

Whisk together egg yolk and water; brush over tops. Attach olives for eyes; fill centers with pimientos. Sprinkle with poppy seeds.

Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Serve warm.

Carrot Fingers With Bloody Beet Hummus

Ingredients

18 thin carrots

1/2 red pepper, seeded

1/2 green pepper, seeded

50g soft cheese

1 x 182g tub beetroot and quinoa hummus

Directions

Peel the carrots and carve into finger shapes, cutting out lines for knuckles and flattening off the tips.

Cut nails out of the peppers and use a little soft cheese to attach to each finger. Arrange on a platter and serve with the houmous.

Mini Monster Sandwiches

Ingredients

2 slices white sandwich bread

3 slices thinly sliced deli ham

1 slice American cheese (or more, as needed)

2 stuffed green olives

Directions

Using the cookie cutter, cut the 2 slices of bread into circles.

Use a small knife and cut a zigzag pattern in the cheese (depending on the size of your circle you may need 2 slices of cheese for your sandwich so the zigzag goes all the way around the sandwich).

Fold 2 slices of deli ham into quarters so they make a wedge shape.

Roll 1 slice of the deli ham into a tube shape.

Lay the cheese on 1 slide of the bread so the zigzags hang out.

Lay the wedges of ham on top so they make an hourglass shape as you look down on them.

Lay the rolled ham to the front of the sandwich to create the mouth of the monster.

Top with the second circle of bread.

Stick toothpicks in 2 of the olives and insert the olive “eyes” in the front of the sandwich.

Ham Face Cheese Dip. Flaked Skin Cheese Face

Ingredients

2 cheese balls

very thinly sliced ham

Directions

Spray pam in a plastic face shaper from craft store.

Place ham inside the face shaper then press in cheese balls.

Flip over.