MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target won’t be hiding any Black Friday deals to the end of November this year.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced its “Black Friday Now” plan Thursday, saying that the deals will be spread out in week-long stretches throughout November. The company says that shoppers can preview each week’s deals, allowing them do their shopping however it works best for them, given COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly across the nation.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

The first week of November will offer deals on personal electronics, such as Beats headphones and mini Keurig coffeemakers, Target says. The second week will bring discounts on kitchen and floorcare items. Week three will offer sales on beauty and apparel, and the last week will bring bargains on toys and video game consoles.

To view each week’s deals in detail, click here. The discounts will be available both in stores and on Target.com.

Target says that shoppers won’t have to worry about not getting the best prices if they pick up deals earlier in the month. The company says that its price match guarantee will cover any Black Friday deal, as shoppers will be able to request a price adjustment if they find an item priced lower later in the holiday season.

Target isn’t the only large retailer offering Black Friday deals early. Also on Thursday, Best Buy announced that it too is offering sales throughout November. Additionally, both of the Minnesota-based companies say their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.