MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About a third of parents are thinking of caving to requests from their children to get a pet this holiday season, according to a new survey.
According to the One Poll survey commissioned by children entertainment company Spin Master, the average kid will beg their parents for a pet nearly 1,600 times before the age of 18.
The survey asked 2,000 parents of school-aged children and found that about 74% of kids have asked for a pet, and do so an average of 11 times per month starting at age 6.
About two-thirds of parents eventually give in, after an average of three years, the survey said.
This holiday season, the survey found that a third of parents are planning to buy their child a pet. Children are most likely to ask for a dog, followed by a cat or fish.
