MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials have released safety guidelines for those who plan to vote in-person on Election Day as Minnesota experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the officials at both the state and local levels have worked diligently to make voting amid the pandemic as safe as possible at the polls.
Still, they are encouraging poll-goers to avoid crowds and, if possible, plan to vote during non-peak hours. Masks are recommended, as is washing hands before and after going to the polls.
If you come into contact with someone who’s contracted COVID-19 and you need to self-quarantine on Election, there’s a way you can vote. To view your options, click here.
