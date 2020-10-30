MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old McIntosh, Minnesota man faces a kidnapping charge accusing him of assisting in a woman’s kidnapping and assault in Polk County.

Eric Daniel Berg faces one felony count of kidnapping in connection to the incident that authorities say began on Oct. 17.

According to the criminal complaint, a Polk County woman on Oct. 28 reported she had been abducted and assaulted by a man — who has since died — and Berg. She says the other man came to her house on Oct. 17 and was friends with Berg, who was the victim’s boyfriend.

She says the man wanted to go on a “faith walk” with her and while on the walk began acting strange. She said she wanted to go home. That’s when the man accused her of being the devil and began beating her up, the complaint said.

When the man took the victim home, Berg was present. Both Berg and the man tied the victim up and took her to the other man’s house. She was later placed in a trailer and taken back to her home, the complaint said.

In an interview with an investigator, Berg admitted to helping tie up the victim and said he was afraid that the other man would try to harm him, too. He admitted that the other man did not physically threaten him, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Berg told authorities the other man left after they brought the victim back to her home. Berg said he tried to contact the other man but learned he had died. Details on the other man’s death have not been released. Berg said he did not call for help even after learning of the death and knew that the victim was scared for her life.

When the victim reported the abduction on Oct. 28, she said that she finally was able to get away and go for help. She was taken to a local hospital for medical care and later released.

If convicted, Berg faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.