MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 25% of Americans have already finished their holiday shopping.
That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, which surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers in early October.
Comparatively, 44% of parents with kids under 18 and nearly half (49%) of those with household incomes of $100,000 or more have finished all their holiday shopping.
Holiday shopping does take a toll on many Americans’ wallets, and the survey found that, overall, 31% of consumers believe they’ll experience debt this holiday season.
Additionally, 22% of consumers said they will buy all of their holiday gifts online. Just 11% said they’d do all of their shopping in a physical store.
