MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Osseo Area Schools will soon be shifting grades six through 12 to distance learning.
On Friday morning, Osseo’s school board approved moving middle school and high school students from hybrid to distance, effective Monday, Nov. 9.
Elementary school students and younger will remain in the hybrid model.
As far as activities and athletics, they will continue “as long as they can operate safely.”
More details will be sent out to families soon.
