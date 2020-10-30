CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly had a player test positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says his sources tell him that there were two positive tests for two separate NFL teams: a Vikings’ linebacker and a Denver Broncos’ offensive lineman.

Both players have not been identified.

On Wednesday, the team placed cornerback Cameron Dantzler on Reserve/COVID-19 list, but didn’t confirm if he tested positive for the virus.

“This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” the team said.

The Vikings (1-5) are set to play NFC North rival Green Bay Packers (5-1) on Sunday at noon.

Comments