MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly had a player test positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says his sources tell him that there were two positive tests for two separate NFL teams: a Vikings’ linebacker and a Denver Broncos’ offensive lineman.
Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio informed his team this morning that, even though it has been cleared to practice today, he is postponing practice and will do virtual meetings instead. Team expected to practice Saturday. https://t.co/A9qEulfJIy
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020
Both players have not been identified.
On Wednesday, the team placed cornerback Cameron Dantzler on Reserve/COVID-19 list, but didn’t confirm if he tested positive for the virus.
“This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” the team said.
The #Vikings have placed CB Cameron Dantzler on Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FiY0a2jju9
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 28, 2020
The Vikings (1-5) are set to play NFC North rival Green Bay Packers (5-1) on Sunday at noon.
