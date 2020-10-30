Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say a man who was in “an interaction” with police early Friday morning was shot after the gun he was carrying went off and hit him in the leg.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 1100 block of York Avenue, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. No other details on what happened between the man and officers were given.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital for treatment. According to police, doctors say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
