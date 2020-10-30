Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools has announced that distance learning is here to stay for at least another two and a half months.
The district said that it would not be transitioning students from Pre-K through 12th grade to a hybrid model until Jan. 19, 2021 at the earliest.
This move comes as COVID-19 cases have increased to 31 per 10,000 residents in Ramsey County.
“With increasing positivity rates, this trend may continue impacting both Ramsey County and the City of Saint Paul,” the district reported.
As of now, only “Stage 1” students are involved in any level in-person learning. For more information on the stages, click here.
