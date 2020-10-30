MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the team’s star running back should be ready to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the team has limited options for cornerbacks due to injury.

Dalvin Cook’s official status remains questionable. Cook hurt his groin on Oct. 11 at Seattle and was sidelined for the next game. He was limited in practice this week.



The Vikings could be also without three of their top four cornerbacks — Cameron Dantzler, Holton Hill and Mike Hughes — on Sunday at Green Bay.

Hill (foot) and Hughes (neck) were ruled out on Friday with injuries for the game against the Packers, who are second in the NFL in scoring with an average of 32.8 points per game. Neither Hill nor Hughes practiced all week. Hill will miss his third straight game. Hughes missed two games earlier this season and was reinjured on Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

The #Vikings have placed CB Mike Hughes on IR and signed S Curtis Riley (@curtis35riley). pic.twitter.com/LhMoRfEjKh — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2020

Dantzler was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Wednesday. Zimmer left open the possibility of him suiting up in Green Bay, but he would need to clear the league’s return-to-play testing protocols in time. Otherwise, rookie Jeff Gladney would be the only regular cornerback available for the Vikings, not a good prospect against Aaron Rodgers. Kris Boyd, who was limited in practice this week with hamstring and back injuries, is next on the inexperienced depth chart, followed by Harrison Hand and Mark Fields.

The Packers won’t have their leading rusher, Aaron Jones. He was ruled out on Friday with a calf injury that kept him out of the previous game. That leaves Jamal Williams and A.J. Dillon as the top two running backs against the Vikings.

