MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Halloween 2020.
The Halloween Capital Of The World
Anoka has it’s annual Grand Day Parade on Saturday. It’s a little different this year; it’ll be in several locations throughout the city. Enjoy the floats from your car from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ringing of the bells is Saturday night at 7:30. Church bells, people ringing their own bells, and sirens will be heard throughout the city like they would have 100 years ago.
A Safe Way To Trick-Or-Treat
Head to Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis from 4 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Register online for one of the six time slots. You can pick up a treat, and snap a photo with your family at a photo stop. The event will be socially distant and people are required to wear a mask.
If You’re Skipping Trick-Or-Treating…
Head to Sever’s in Shakopee for their fall lights display. The half-mile course features more than one million Halloween themed lights set to upbeat music. Stay in the comfort and warmth of your own car for this display. The lights go on at dusk and stay on until 10 p.m.
Put On Your Dino Costume!
Target Field’s Metro Transit Station is playing “Jurassic Park.” This outdoor event will also include Halloween candy. Bring a chair, blanket, and a mask. Admission is free. Showtime is at 6 p.m.
