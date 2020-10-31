MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the Twin Cities, a group of Trump supporters gathered outside the State Fairgrounds protesting a campaign stop by Joe Biden. Biden supporters stood their ground.

This is only Biden’s second visit to Minnesota during this campaign. Friday afternoon, held a socially distanced drive-in car rally for invited supporters. His visit was added to his schedule just yesterday as polls show a tightening race.

Two polls out just yesterday show Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Minnesota by just five and three points. That’s within the margin of error. Biden’s visit shows he is not taking Minnesota for granted.

Biden told the throng of honking vehicles he will be the president for all Americans.

“I will protect your family as if it were my own,” he said.

Biden said he would take on the COVID-19 pandemic, and said America deserves better than Trump. He also said Minnesota matters in this historic election.

The honking and cheering audience of 250 invited guests say they are desperate for a Biden win.

“I really want this next president — hopefully vice president Biden — to take this pandemic seriously because people are dying,” Lauren Kraft said.

Despite the last-minute court ruling on absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day but received in the days after, party leaders predict a massive turnout.

“The choice is so clear. Right now, we have got a contrast between fear and division and not taking this pandemic seriously and a proven leader who cares tremendously about hope and optimism and working together,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

It was it’s also clear supporters are haunted this Halloween weekend by what happened four years ago, when Trump nearly won Minnesota and did win the Presidency. They are hoping this rally will shore up Biden support.