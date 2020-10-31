Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota United has canceled a match this season due to COVID-19. The club announced that they have confirmed a second positive case among players this week.
They were set to take on Sporting Kansas City Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.
RELATED: Suspected Minnesota United FC COVID Case Leads To Another Postponed Match
Because there aren’t enough match dates available before Decision Day, the match isn’t going to be rescheduled.
As many clubs will end up finishing the season without having played a full 23 matches, the qualification for playoffs will be determined through points earned per match, or by game.
More on WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.