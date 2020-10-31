MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween presented a tricky challenge for many Minnesotans looking to enjoy the holiday while also staying safe.

In Eagan, a lot felt normal — the decorations, costumes, and of course, the candy — but COVID-19 changed the plans of plenty of families.

Heidi Anderson texted her neighbors ahead of time to see if anyone was giving out candy like she was. She and her son stuck to their immediate block Saturday then called it a night.

“He really seems to be excited just that he gets to go,” Anderson said. “That was the bigger thing. He gets to put on his costume. He’s had it on since 2 today.”

Not far from Anderson’s neighborhood there was a socially distanced Halloween party in a cul de sac. Marie Humbert organized games and activities for a number of families with young children.

“With the pandemic, everyone’s been kind of inside and not mixing very much so this is a chance for us to do it,” she said.

Elsewhere in Eagan, Cassondre Buteyn and her family didn’t leave their house. They carved pumpkins in the afternoon and had a family movie night after dark. Buteyn says staying home is how they’re doing their part to fight the pandemic.

“We’re just trying to teach responsibility and show our neighbors we care about them by staying safe,” she said.

In Maple Grove, Amanda Swearingen spent five weeks setting up her extensive Halloween display, so she was glad kids showed up to trick or treat. She took three hours Saturday to sanitize the candy before putting it out in her driveway.

CDC guidelines classify traditional door-to-door trick or treating and crowded, indoor costume parties as higher-risk Halloween activities.