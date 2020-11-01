MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 2,217 new coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths.
According to Minnesota Department of Health, more than 27,500 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, including nearly 1,000 antigen tests.
So far, 2,475 people have died because of the virus. The vast majority of the deaths – 1,729 – have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
A total of 150,672 cases have been confirmed in the state since March. Of those, 129,663 people no longer need to self-isolate. More than 10,000 people have needed treatment in Minnesota hospitals. Health officials are urging people to avoid all gatherings, large and small.
On Friday, both presidential candidates visited Minnesota; though President Trump had initially planned a rally at the Rochester airport, it was scaled back to only allow 250 guests due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidelines. Former Vice President Biden made his second visit to the state with a drive-thru car rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
As the number of cases has climbed this month, so has the state’s positivity rate. According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s positivity rate is at 7% as of Oct. 21. If the positivity rate continues to climb, health officials may tighten the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
