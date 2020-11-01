MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate at the Stillwater Correctional Facility has died of COVID-19, amid a significant outbreak of the virus among both inmates and staff.
The inmate was was a 61-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 20. He was not identified by name pending notification of family, but he was reported to have an extensive medical history.
He is the third person incarcerated in a Minnesota prison to die of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man,” Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff,” he added.
More than 750 inmates at the Stillwater Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, of almost 1,300 men currently incarcerated there.
Additionally, 150 staffers at Stillwater have tested positive.
“We want to acknowledge the commitment of Stillwater staff who have provided exceptional service to the men in our custody despite the risks presented by COVID-19,” Stillwater Warden Guy Bosch said.
Other facilities have reported triple-digit positive figures among inmates, including the Faribault Correctional Facility, the St. Cloud prison, and the Lino Lakes facility.
